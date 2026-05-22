Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $52.58 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 320.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,785 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8%

CAT opened at $865.86 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $788.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.24 and a twelve month high of $931.35. The firm has a market cap of $398.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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