Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $61.16 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 724.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,835 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 179,986 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $407.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.03 and a 1 year high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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