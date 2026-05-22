Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $61.87 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 770.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,451 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 179,199 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $61,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $312,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average of $309.44. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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