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Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $61.87 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its McDonald’s stake by 770.7% in the fourth quarter, ending with 202,451 shares valued at about $61.9 million.
  • McDonald’s reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.83 topping estimates and revenue of $6.52 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 9.4% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $334.45.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of McDonald's.

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 770.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,451 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 179,199 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $61,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $312,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average of $309.44. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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