Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $66.02 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 276.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,962 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 386,964 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7%

ABT opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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