Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $98.16 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 454.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,661 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 668,574 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $98,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 294,231 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 214,620 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 52,608 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 9,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is reportedly in talks to acquire rights to produce oil in Venezuela, a potential reopening of a market it left roughly 20 years ago and had recently called “uninvestable,” which could add a meaningful long-term production opportunity if geopolitical conditions allow. Article Title

ExxonMobil is reportedly in talks to acquire rights to produce oil in Venezuela, a potential reopening of a market it left roughly 20 years ago and had recently called “uninvestable,” which could add a meaningful long-term production opportunity if geopolitical conditions allow. Positive Sentiment: Exxon, QatarEnergy, and Egypt signed a preliminary agreement to study Cyprus gas development, reinforcing ExxonMobil’s LNG and gas growth strategy and its ability to monetize new discoveries through existing regional infrastructure. Article Title

Exxon, QatarEnergy, and Egypt signed a preliminary agreement to study Cyprus gas development, reinforcing ExxonMobil’s LNG and gas growth strategy and its ability to monetize new discoveries through existing regional infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted ExxonMobil’s resilience, pointing to its strong balance sheet, low debt, and ability to keep funding projects and dividends even when oil and gas prices fluctuate. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted ExxonMobil’s resilience, pointing to its strong balance sheet, low debt, and ability to keep funding projects and dividends even when oil and gas prices fluctuate. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s LNG footprint is expanding, with coverage noting rising power demand and additional export capacity as supportive of long-term growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil’s LNG footprint is expanding, with coverage noting rising power demand and additional export capacity as supportive of long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis suggests XOM is pulling back after a breakout and testing support levels, which leaves the near-term trend dependent on whether buyers defend those levels. Article Title

Technical analysis suggests XOM is pulling back after a breakout and testing support levels, which leaves the near-term trend dependent on whether buyers defend those levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles on valuation, peer comparisons, and “top oil stock” watchlists may support investor interest, but they do not add a major new fundamental catalyst by themselves. Article Title

Several articles on valuation, peer comparisons, and “top oil stock” watchlists may support investor interest, but they do not add a major new fundamental catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing governance and proxy-adviser conflict headlines, including Exxon’s fight with ISS and Glass Lewis, keep legal and boardroom friction in view and could weigh on sentiment if the dispute escalates. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $644.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here