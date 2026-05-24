Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,559 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after buying an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after buying an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,364,990 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $965,035,000 after buying an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:ANET opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista was highlighted for strong cash flow growth, with operating cash flow reaching $1.69 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing confidence in the durability of its AI and cloud networking demand. Article Title

Arista was highlighted for strong cash flow growth, with operating cash flow reaching $1.69 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing confidence in the durability of its AI and cloud networking demand. Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for enterprise wired and wireless LAN, and it unveiled new campus networking hardware plus an upgraded AIOps platform, broadening its growth opportunity beyond data centers. Article Title

The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for enterprise wired and wireless LAN, and it unveiled new campus networking hardware plus an upgraded AIOps platform, broadening its growth opportunity beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: Arista continues to be featured by analysts and market commentary as a key “pick-and-shovel” AI stock and one of the cloud-computing names benefiting from hyperscaler AI buildouts. Article Title

Arista continues to be featured by analysts and market commentary as a key “pick-and-shovel” AI stock and one of the cloud-computing names benefiting from hyperscaler AI buildouts. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles repeated that Arista has strong profitability and upside potential, but these were largely recap-style mentions rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several articles repeated that Arista has strong profitability and upside potential, but these were largely recap-style mentions rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One recent headline focused on “margin anxiety” around the stock, suggesting some investors still worry about profitability pressure even amid strong growth. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.84.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,503,700 shares of company stock valued at $246,710,022. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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