Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 221,981 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 684.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,433 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 221,981 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $43,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 5.4%

Qualcomm stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The stock has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Qualcomm as a potential beneficiary of AI growth, including its Snapdragon X Elite/Plus PC processors and expanding opportunities in data center and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Qualcomm as a potential beneficiary of AI growth, including its Snapdragon X Elite/Plus PC processors and expanding opportunities in data center and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm was also cited as an alternative AI stock as investors look beyond Nvidia, reinforcing the bull case that QCOM could still have upside from broader AI demand. Article Title

Qualcomm was also cited as an alternative AI stock as investors look beyond Nvidia, reinforcing the bull case that QCOM could still have upside from broader AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage notes Qualcomm’s AI business gains, including CPU and ASIC performance, and points out that the company remains a holding in Ken Fisher’s portfolio, which may support investor confidence. Article Title

Recent coverage notes Qualcomm’s AI business gains, including CPU and ASIC performance, and points out that the company remains a holding in Ken Fisher’s portfolio, which may support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was modest in size, so it is unlikely to be a major fundamental concern, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was modest in size, so it is unlikely to be a major fundamental concern, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: QCOM has also been hit by a broader semiconductor selloff tied to valuation concerns and profit-taking after the AI rally, with investors cautious ahead of major chip earnings. Article Title

QCOM has also been hit by a broader semiconductor selloff tied to valuation concerns and profit-taking after the AI rally, with investors cautious ahead of major chip earnings. Negative Sentiment: One market update said Qualcomm fell as the semiconductor sector weakened ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, suggesting the stock’s recent decline is being driven more by sector rotation than by a single Qualcomm-specific setback. Article Title

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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