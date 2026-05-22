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Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 362,516 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Axxcess Wealth Management increased its NextEra Energy stake by 341.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 362,516 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 468,670 shares worth about $37.6 million.
  • NextEra Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, though revenue came in below Wall Street estimates. The company also reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of $3.92 to $4.02 EPS.
  • Institutional interest remains strong, with hedge funds and other investors owning 78.72% of the stock, even as some insiders sold shares and analysts maintained a generally Moderate Buy view with an average price target of $99.15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NextEra Energy.

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 341.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6%

NEE stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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