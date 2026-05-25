Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,763 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $769,397,000 after buying an additional 4,137,888 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,260,139,000 after buying an additional 1,651,592 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,954,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $553,068,000 after buying an additional 852,854 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1%

BDX opened at $147.76 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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