Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84,465 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 470.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,413 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,465 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $302.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.81 and a 200-day moving average of $305.37. The company has a market capitalization of $315.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $228.01 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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