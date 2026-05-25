Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,996 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $240.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.28. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.21.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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