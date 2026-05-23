Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 248.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $252.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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