Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,870 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $355.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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