Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,528 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock worth $323,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

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Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $327.78 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $300.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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