Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,349 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Intel Trading Up 1.1%

Intel stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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