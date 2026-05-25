Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,004 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $128.14 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.79. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.36 and a 12-month high of $257.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Workday from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $12,075,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,154.17. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,225.74. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291 in the last three months. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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