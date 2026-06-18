AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Boosts Position in PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up approximately 2.6% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of PAR Technology worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 186,466.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,494 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period.

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PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. PAR Technology Corporation has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $72.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $610.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.PAR Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PAR Technology news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 594,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $8,679,591.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,675,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,208,250. This trade represents a 14.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathy A. King sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,494.22. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders acquired 1,069,900 shares of company stock worth $15,568,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAR shares. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

Further Reading

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