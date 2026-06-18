AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Sells 221,645 Shares of Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd cut its stake in Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT - Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 221,645 shares during the quarter. Calumet accounts for about 1.4% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned 0.22% of Calumet worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calumet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $93,449,000 after buying an additional 58,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Calumet by 35.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,390 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 234,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calumet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Calumet by 959.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 334,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Calumet by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,628 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Calumet

In other Calumet news, major shareholder Group Heritage sold 626,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $20,402,514.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,980,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,376,065.94. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $114,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,824,272.68. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Calumet from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calumet from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Calumet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calumet

Calumet Stock Up 1.4%

CLMT stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Calumet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.31). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calumet, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: CLMT is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet's product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

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