Azora Capital LP Sells 360,780 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Azora Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,833 shares of the bank's stock after selling 360,780 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Azora Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 1.53% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $61,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. This trade represents a 22.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $353,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,619.50. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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