B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 18,933 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,925 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Rollins were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,944 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 68,647 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Rollins by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,519 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,262 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,866,000 after buying an additional 315,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 166,882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Key Stories Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large decline in short interest — Short interest fell ~23.7% to 9.10M shares as of April 15 (about 2.0% of float), lowering potential short-covering pressure; days-to-cover is ~3.5 days, which reduces squeeze risk.

Large decline in short interest — Short interest fell ~23.7% to 9.10M shares as of April 15 (about 2.0% of float), lowering potential short-covering pressure; days-to-cover is ~3.5 days, which reduces squeeze risk. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed solid top-line beat and year-over-year growth — Revenue up ~10% y/y and above consensus, EPS roughly in line but up from a year ago; management struck an upbeat tone on the earnings call, supporting the growth story. Rollins' Q1 Earnings Match Estimates

Q1 results showed solid top-line beat and year-over-year growth — Revenue up ~10% y/y and above consensus, EPS roughly in line but up from a year ago; management struck an upbeat tone on the earnings call, supporting the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained/increased visibility — Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 (ex-div May 11, pay June 10), supporting income-oriented holders and signaling confidence in cash flow.

Dividend maintained/increased visibility — Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 (ex-div May 11, pay June 10), supporting income-oriented holders and signaling confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: UBS raised its price target to $61 (from $58) but kept a "neutral" rating — the higher TP implies modest upside, but the neutral stance limits near-term bullish impulse. UBS raises price target

Analyst note: UBS raised its price target to $61 (from $58) but kept a "neutral" rating — the higher TP implies modest upside, but the neutral stance limits near-term bullish impulse. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish write-ups and investor commentary are circulating (summary pieces and Substack/InsiderMonkey coverage) — these may attract retail interest but are informational rather than catalytic. Is ROL a Good Stock To Buy Now?

Bullish write-ups and investor commentary are circulating (summary pieces and Substack/InsiderMonkey coverage) — these may attract retail interest but are informational rather than catalytic. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript are available for investors doing deeper diligence (presentation/transcript links). Q1 earnings call transcript

Full earnings materials and transcript are available for investors doing deeper diligence (presentation/transcript links). Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise from unrelated "Rollins" stories (government/Ag Secretary headlines and pop-culture items referencing individuals named Rollins) could create short-term confusion in news feeds but are unlikely to affect the company's fundamentals. Rollins weighs revival of fertilizer program

Headline noise from unrelated "Rollins" stories (government/Ag Secretary headlines and pop-culture items referencing individuals named Rollins) could create short-term confusion in news feeds but are unlikely to affect the company's fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/midpoint print on profitability and valuation — EPS only matched estimates (not a beat) and the stock trades at a premium multiple, so some investors may be trimming positions despite revenue strength; UBS’s neutral rating reinforces caution.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $56,111.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,041.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $82,118.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,550,373.57. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $4,177,480. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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