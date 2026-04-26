B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $1.79 Million in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,772 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.13% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.50.

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Ducommun Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $145.90.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,683. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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