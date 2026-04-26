B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $2.61 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company's stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,627 shares of the company's stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.82 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 16.55%.The company had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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