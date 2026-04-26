B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,564 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $191.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial cut Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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