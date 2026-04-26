B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 139,040 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,658 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 139,040 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7%

F opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.13%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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