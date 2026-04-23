B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 41,367 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 41,367 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $217.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $304.25. The firm has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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