B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 9,951 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.4%

CAH opened at $199.74 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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