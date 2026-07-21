Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ASE Technology by 180,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.69.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a yield of 96.0%. This is a boost from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. ASE Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASE Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASE Technology wasn't on the list.

While ASE Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here