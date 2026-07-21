Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,254 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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