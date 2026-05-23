Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $12.90 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $306.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.85 and a 200-day moving average of $307.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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