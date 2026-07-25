Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $14.21 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 188.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,673 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 1.1% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.45. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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