Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.65 Million Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Heico were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heico by 25,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,647 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $209,392,000 after purchasing an additional 760,687 shares during the period. Munro Partners boosted its stake in Heico by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Munro Partners now owns 284,898 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $92,190,000 after buying an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Heico by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 164,036 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Heico by 263.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,469 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,821 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heico by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 326,386 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $105,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Heico from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $403.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.56.

View Our Latest Report on HEI

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In related news, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $320,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heico Trading Down 0.5%

HEI stock opened at $341.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heico Corporation has a twelve month low of $256.11 and a twelve month high of $369.48. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.59 and a 200-day moving average of $317.81.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. Heico's payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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