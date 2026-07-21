Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $1.17 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FIVE opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $199.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.30. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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