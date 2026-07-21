Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.06% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $5,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,016,945 shares of the company's stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company's stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 475,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

KC stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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