Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $515,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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