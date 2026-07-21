Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The business's 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492 over the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley Financial raised AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

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