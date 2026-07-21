Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 4,449 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 263.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after buying an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Evercore increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total transaction of $8,636,856.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,972,545.14. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $802.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $886.38 and its 200 day moving average is $595.30. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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