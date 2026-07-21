Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 64,353 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,999 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 2.1% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,461 shares of the company's stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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