Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Shares in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,272,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,995,000.

Klarna Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KLAR opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09. Klarna Group plc has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klarna Group plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Klarna Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Klarna Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Klarna Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Klarna Group

About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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