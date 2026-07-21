Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $202,114,000 after acquiring an additional 140,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, the DJS Law Group, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), with a lead plaintiff deadline of September 14, 2026. These notices suggest potential litigation risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, the DJS Law Group, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), with a lead plaintiff deadline of September 14, 2026. These notices suggest potential litigation risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit coverage increases headline risk and could weigh on sentiment until more details emerge about the alleged claims and the company’s response. Article Title

The lawsuit coverage increases headline risk and could weigh on sentiment until more details emerge about the alleged claims and the company’s response. Neutral Sentiment: The company previously reported strong quarterly results, including earnings and revenue that beat expectations, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock even as legal issues dominate near-term trading. MarketBeat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.67.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $672.15 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $640.18 and its 200 day moving average is $717.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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