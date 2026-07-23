Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 33,612 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,612 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,474 shares in the company, valued at $566,376.12. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $6,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock valued at $62,649,633. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here