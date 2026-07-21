Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 38,994 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,846 shares of the bank's stock after selling 38,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 1.0% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,889,413,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $534,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $411,917,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,861,746 shares of the bank's stock valued at $320,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,494 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,371,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,982 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Stock Down 2.4%

UBS Group stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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