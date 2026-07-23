Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 7,206 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $442,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,568,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,776 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,542,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.25 billion, a PE ratio of 274.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $297.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total transaction of $242,795.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,721.30. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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