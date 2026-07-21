Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $1.14 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,058 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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