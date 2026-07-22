Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $472,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said fourth-quarter gross margins are now expected to be 15% to 17%, roughly double prior expectations, driven by a better customer and product mix. Super Micro Computer Says Fourth-Quarter Margins Will Be Twice as High as Expected

Super Micro said fourth-quarter gross margins are now expected to be 15% to 17%, roughly double prior expectations, driven by a better customer and product mix. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new fourth-quarter orders, signaling robust demand for its AI server systems and helping fuel the stock’s move higher. Super Micro says fourth-quarter orders topped $60 billion

The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new fourth-quarter orders, signaling robust demand for its AI server systems and helping fuel the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to new work with SpaceX, reinforcing the idea that Super Micro remains a key supplier to major AI infrastructure customers. Super Micro surges on new order and margin disclosure after SpaceX announcement

Management also pointed to new work with SpaceX, reinforcing the idea that Super Micro remains a key supplier to major AI infrastructure customers. Neutral Sentiment: Super Micro’s preliminary Q4 revenue guidance came in around $11 billion, which is below current consensus, but investors appear to be focusing more on margin strength and order momentum than on the revenue shortfall.

Super Micro’s preliminary Q4 revenue guidance came in around $11 billion, which is below current consensus, but investors appear to be focusing more on margin strength and order momentum than on the revenue shortfall. Negative Sentiment: The stock continues to face legal overhangs, including a reported ITC patent probe tied to memory imports, which could weigh on sentiment if it escalates. Supermicro (SMCI) Faces ITC Patent Probe Over Memory Imports

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.71.

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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