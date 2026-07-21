Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,279 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Walmart were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 1.8%

WMT opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.10 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 87,145 shares of company stock worth $10,691,920 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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