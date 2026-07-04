Baer Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Baer Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 833.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

TSM stock opened at $434.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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