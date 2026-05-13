Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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