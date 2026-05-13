Bailard Inc. Purchases 8,070 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $225.99 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total value of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,313,708.80. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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