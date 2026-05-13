Bailard Inc. Sells 10,793 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,723 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 163,114 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 179,936 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,703 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 6.8%

INTC stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $606.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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