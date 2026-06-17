Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC Has $50.45 Million Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Rubrik makes up about 19.8% of Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC owned 0.33% of Rubrik worth $50,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,273 shares of the company's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,650. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,424,382.69. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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